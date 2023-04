Uganda Martyrs, Kibuli win girls' and boys' USSA titles respectively

Uganda Martyrs High School Girls have today edged Kawempe Muslim Girls 1-0 to lift this years Uganda Secondary Schools Association football qualifiers for nationals at Mengo Senior School playground. The lone goal-a penalty shoot in the first half of the game was scored by captain Catherine Nagadya. In the boys, final Kibuli Secondary School beat Uganda Martyrs boys.