Uganda Martyrs beat Lady Doves 1-0 in FUFA Women Super League

Rebecca Nandhego scored a long-range goal at Katusabe Stadium in Masindi, securing a 1-0 victory for Uganda Martyrs Women's football team against their hosts, Lady Doves Football Club, in another FUFA Women Super League match played today. This came after Lady Doves missed an opportunity to take the lead when their penalty was stopped by Uganda Martyrs' goalkeeper, Daisy Nakaziro, in the first half.