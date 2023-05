Uganda leads fast-tracking of East Africa joint bid for 2027 Africa cup of nation

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, has confirmed that Uganda has intensified fast-tracking the East Africa joint bid for hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals. Hon. Peter Ogwang, also revealed that the Heads of State for three East African countries including Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have already accepted to submit a joint bid as mandated, by the 23rd of this month.