Uganda international badminton series: Brian Kasirye and Muzafaru Lubega win gold

Brain Kasirye and Muzafaru Lubega stand out as the only Ugandans to win gold at the Uganda International Badminton series, which concluded today at the indoor arena in Lugogo. The pair secured their win in the men's doubles final after their Israeli opponents had to depart prematurely for their homeland. In the women's doubles category, Uganda's Fadilah Shamika and Tracy Naluwooza clinched silver medals. Additionally, Shamika earned a bronze in the women's singles. Another formidable duo, Husna Kobugabe and Gladys Mbabazi, bagged gold. The men's singles gold medal went to Mexico's Luis Ramon, while India's Meghana Mareddy triumphed in the women's singles event. This tournament was especially significant for participants, as they were vying for additional qualification points for the 2024 Olympic Games set to be held in Paris, France.