Uganda Hippos draw 1-1 with Egypt

Uganda Hippos drew with Egypt 1-1 in their build-up game ahead of the U-20 AFCON tournament due to kick off on the 19th of this month. Coach Jackson Mayanja is confident that the team is improving despite the draw. The Hippos will relocate to Ismailia today, where they will play their matches in group B against Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan