Uganda Golf team heads to Kenya for Victoria Cup, Muthaiga Open

The Uganda Golf Union has dispatched a team of ten golfers to Kenya to compete against their counterparts in this year's Victoria Cup, which tees off next weekend in Naivasha. The team, composed of both senior and junior players, includes five who played in last year’s edition, which was won by Kenya. They will once again be coached by former national team captain Flavia Namakula. The team, flagged off today by the National Council of Sports Assistant General Secretary Sarah Challengat and Uganda Golf Union President Jackson Were, will play in the Muthaiga Open tournament in Nairobi this weekend as a dress rehearsal before traveling west to Naivasha for the international clash.