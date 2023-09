Uganda fights for Africa Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

Action at the Africa Boxing Olympic qualifiers began on Saturday in Dakar, Senegal, with participants from various African countries vying for the 18 available spots for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Uganda sent five men and one woman to the championship. Two of Uganda's participants, Olympian Musa Bwogi and Shafik Mawanda, received byes and will not compete in the round of 64.