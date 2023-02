UGANDA CUP:Wakiso giants beat Fort Boda FC 3-1

Norman Ogik, Moses Aliro and Frank Ssebuufu goals guided Uganda's premier league side, Wakiso giants to a 3 -1 victory over Toro regional side Fort Boda FC. Fort Boda's only goal was scored by Ibrahim Hamza. The purple sharks now join other top-flight football sides like Sc Villa, BUL FC and Vipers who have made the round of 32 of the Uganda cup competition.