UGANDA CUP:Vipers SC in semi-finals after victory against Calvary FC

Yunus Ssentamu and Abubaker Lawal's brace guided Vipers to the Uganda Cup Semi finals after eliminating Calvary FC in a 4-1 Victory today at St. Mary Stadium in Kitende. Calvary's lone goal was scored by Junior Andama in the first half. Vipers now joins Police FC who eliminated defending Champions BUL FC on Wednesday in the semifinals.