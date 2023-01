Uganda Cup draws, teams drawn in the round of 64

Defending Champions, Bul Fc will kick off their Uganda cup defense against Mukono Regional side Sparks FC in the round of 16 this weekend. Last season runners up, Vipers SC under the new coach, Beto Bianchi will head to Hoima to face Bujumbura FC. At the draws conducted at Fufa House today, ten-time Uganda Cup winners KCCA will visit Kampala regional side KJT while James Odoch's Express, also on ten titles, visit Wakiso regional side Kajjansi FC.