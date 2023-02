UGANDA CUP DRAWS:Bul FC to face SC Villa

In football, Uganda cup title holders, Bul FC now faces nine-time winners, SC Villa in their quest to defend the title following the latest FA Cup draws, held today at FUFA house in Mengo. The two clubs face off next week in what will be a repeat of last season's quarter-finals, in which Bul eliminated Villa after a 2-1 victory.