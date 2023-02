UGANDA CUP: Bright stars look to block Moroto’s Nakapelmin FC

Uganda Premier League side, Bright stars will lock horns today against Moroto-based club Nakapelimen Fc in the round of 64 as they seek to qualify for the round of 32. Six teams have so far booked their slots in the Round of 32 of the Uganda Cup from the number of games that were played yesterday. Action resumed today at 4pm with other six fixtures set to be played.