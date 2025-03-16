Uganda Cubs draw 1-1 in practice match ahead of U17 AFCON

Uganda's U17 Boys’ national team, the Uganda Cubs, played to a 1-1 draw against Kampala University in a practice match held at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. The match served as part of the Cubs' preparations for the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations Championship, set to kick off next week in Morocco. After training in Njeru for the past three weeks, the Cubs will resume training in Kampala tomorrow before departing for Morocco on Thursday.