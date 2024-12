Uganda cubs and Tanzania U-17 draw 1-1 in AFCON qualifiers

Uganda's U-17 football team, the Uganda Cubs, and Tanzania's U-17 team played to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – CECAFA qualifiers, which kicked off today at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo in Kampala. Saleh Ally scored for Tanzania in the 37th minute, before Isma Magala equalized for Uganda in the 67th minute. Uganda is in Group A, alongside Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Burundi.