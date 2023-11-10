Uganda Cricket Cranes depart for Namibia for T20 World Cup Qualifiers

The Uganda Cricket Cranes are set to depart for Namibia tonight to participate in the T20 World Cup qualifiers scheduled from the 20th to the 30th of this month. However, the 15-member strong squad plans to spend the initial 10 days in Zimbabwe, engaging in six T20 matches against Takashinga Cricket Club as part of their preparations for the global event. Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Kenya will vie for the two available slots for the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in the USA and West Indies next year.