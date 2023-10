Uganda cranes lose 1-0 to Mali in World Cup Qualifiers

The Uganda National football team the Uganda Cranes yesterday night lost 1-0 to hosts Mali in a friendly game ahead of their World Cup qualifier ties starting in November. Interim coach Morley Byekwaso says his team started their preparations late but will correct their mistakes and come back stronger in their next games. The team will on Tuesday play against Zambia in another build up game.