Uganda competes for top honors with 5 other countries in Junior Golf Championship

The Africa Region IV Junior Golf Championship teed off on Tuesday in Ethiopia with Uganda competing for top honors with five other countries. Uganda also hopes to use the championship to prepare for the Junior Golf World Cup which they qualified for after finishing 3rd at the Africa Junior Golf Championship that took place at Serena Golf Course in Kigo earlier this year. Geoffrey Nsubuga is one of the players on the Junior team and we had a chat with him about his goals and targets.