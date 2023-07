Uganda Breweries invests 250M in Singleton Golf Challenge

Uganda Breweries have injected 250m in this year's Singleton Golf Challenge that tees off this weekend at Entebbe Golf Club. During the launch at Uganda Breweries in Luzira, C.F.A.O Motors, who are coming on board as co-sponsors, staked two brand-new cars for two lucky golfers who will hit a hole-in-one.