Uganda bounces back with convincing victory over Rwanda in Continental Cup T20

Uganda bounced back from yesterday's humiliating 89 runs defeat to Kenya last evening to defeat Rwanda by 8 wickets today in the ongoing Continental Cup T20 tournament going on in Kenya. Roger Mukasa's 25 runs off of 21 balls set the tone for Uganda who had bowled out Rwanda in 18 overs. Robinson Obuya had 33 runs off of 19 balls.