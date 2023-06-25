Uganda Bikers Association provides Eid cheer to cancer patients' families in Jinja Busoga

Over 200 families of cancer patients in Jinja and Busoga have received a timely Eid Cheer from Uganda Bikers Association. The home utilities consisted of sugar, rice, soap, and nutritious porridge. Under their core values of sports tourism, Ubuntu, road safety, cancer Awareness and charity, the bikers have for years been partnering with Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja to support these families, which are mostly headed by women.