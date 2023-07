Uganda beats Tanzania 3-1 in women's football

Forwards Fauzia Najjemba, Catherine Nagadya, and Margret Kunihira saw the back of the net for Uganda as the Crested Cranes beat Tanzania by one goal to nil in an international build up game played at the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo. The Crested Cranes have won all their three build-up games as they prepare to take on Rwanda next week in the first round of the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers.