Uganda Athletics Federation hires lawyers to appeal female athletes’ IAAF ban

For the first time in Uganda's athletics history, two national female athletes were handed an International Athletics Federation ban by the Athletes Integrity Unit after testing positive for banned substances. Janet Chemusto was banned for 4 years, while her counterpart Prisca Chesang was suspended for nine months pending further investigations. NTV Sport engaged Uganda Athletics Federation Vice President, Technical Coach Benjamin Njia, in a conversation to explain what could have gone wrong with the two athletes.