UCU Men's Volleyball club secures 3-1 victory over OBB in National League

Uganda Christian University men's volleyball club secured a 3-1 set victory over OBB in one of the Men’s Serie A National Volleyball League games played today. The match, which took place at the old Kampala Arena, saw UCU winning the first, third, and fourth sets, while OBB won the second set with a score of 25-23.