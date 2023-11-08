Government initiates investigation into 18 missing opposition supporters
Petroleum product supply firms oppose gov’t deal with Vitol
PLE starts, Kasese experiences delays
Uganda loses 10 trillion shillings to corruption, taxation, and procurement
Radiology professionals call for curriculum upgrade
Football family pray for deceased FUFA vice president
THE LINK: Harnessing the artificial intelligence for business
Siranda seeks interpretation on budgeting process powers
NSSF sets up whistle blower platform
Uganda -UAE trade aiming to grow trade beyond USD 2.3bn
What next after President gives herdsmen ultimatum to leave?
2027 AFCON CO-HOSTING: Fort portal city’s hope restored
Arua leaders say formation of new districts led to staff shortage
EMBALIRIRA Y’OLUKIIKO LWA EALA: Omubaka Gerald Siranda agenda mu kkooti
OKUSOOMOOZA MU BYA PLE: E Kasese babadde babisaliza ku mugga