UBF President Muhangi remanded over forged receipts

The Uganda Boxing Federation President, Moses Muhangi, will spend 13 days on remand in Luzira Prison before returning to Court for his bail application hearing on the 31st of May. This followed Muhangi’s appearance before the Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Rita Kidasa who turned down his bail request and remanded him to Luzira Prison. Muhangi is charged with forgery of accountability receipts for government funds.