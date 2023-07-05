Twenty foreign clubs expected this year in KAVC international volleyball tourney

Twenty foreign volleyball clubs are expected to turn out at this year’s KAVC international Volleyball championship is scheduled to take place from 4th - 6th of August at Lugogo indoor stadium. Rwanda’s APR Volleyball club is defending both the men's and women’s titles. The 25th edition of the annual tournament is expected to attract clubs from Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania South Sudan Zimbabwe, and Zambia among others.The tournament is organized to celebrate the foundation of the Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club which was founded in 1970 by a group of Makerere University students led by the late Neko Muduse Ojara.