Top schools advance to semifinals of National Post-Primary Football Championships

St Henry's Kitovu, Royal Giant High School Mityana, St Mary's Kitende and Amus College have qualified for the semi-finals of this year's National Post-Primary Schools Football Championships after winning their quarterfinal games. Kitovu needed a 1-0 victory to pass West-Ville High School before Royal Giant High School Mityana and St. Mary's Kitende also saw off Buddo SSS and Standard High School Zana respectively, with similar scores. In tomorrow's semi-finals, St. Henry's Kitovu will face off against Royal Giant High School Mityana whereas St. Mary's Kitende will take on Amus College.