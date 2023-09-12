The Uganda Rugby national men’s team departs For Zimbabwe

The Uganda Rugby Men's 7s National team departs for Zimbabwe tomorrow morning looking to win the Africa Rugby sevens championship and gain automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic games. The twenty-two-man contingent was today flagged off at the National Council of sports headquarters by board chairperson Ambrose Tasobya. Uganda are pitted in Pool C alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Algeria, and Burkina Faso. The winner of the tournament will qualify for next year's Olympic Games while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will make it to the final qualification tournament.