Tear gas fired as Nigeria fans riot over World Cup loss
Wednesday March 30 2022
Nigerian security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of angry fans who stormed the pitch and went on a rampage after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup late Tuesday.
Outraged supporters flooded the field of the sold-out 60,000 capacity stadium in the capital, after Ghana upset the home team by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off on away goals and dash Nigeria's hopes of appearing in the World Cup later this year.
Some of fans smashed benches while others chanted "Pinnick must go! Pinnick must go!!", referring to the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.
Tuesday's match marked the first time since October 2011 that the Nigerian football team played in MKO Abiola stadium, which underwent about one-million-dollar renovation spearheaded by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.
African World Cup play-offs results - collated
African World Cup play-offs second leg results on Tuesday:
In Abuja
Nigeria 1 (Troost Ekong 22-pen) Ghana 1 (Partey 10)
Aggregate: 1-1, Ghana win on away goals
In Diamniadio, Senegal
Senegal 1 (Dia 4) Egypt 0 after extra time
Aggregate: 1-1, Senegal win 3-1 on penalties
In Blida, Algeria
Algeria 1 (Touba 118) Cameroon 2 (Choupo-Moting 22, Toko Ekambi 120+4) after extra time
Aggregate: 2-2, Cameroon win on away goals
In Casablanca, Morocco
Morocco 4 (Ounahi 21, 54, Tissoudali 45+7, Hakimi 69) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Malango 77)
Morocco win 5-2 on aggregate
In Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia 0 Mali 0
Tunisia win 1-0 on aggregate
Note: Winners qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar from Nov 21 to Dec 18