Teams prepared for Sunday's Masaza Cup quarterfinals

In local football, former winners Kyadondo will face the season’s revelation, Busujju, in one quarter-final match on Sunday. Two-time champions Buddu will tussle against Kabula, while three-time winners Mawokota will square off against Buwekula. Another former champion, Ssingo, will take on Kyaggwe in the last quarter-final match.