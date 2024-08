Team Uganda wins FEASSA 2024 swimming competition

Team Uganda has won the FEASSA 2024 swimming competition, defeating their close challengers, Kenya, in a highly competitive event held today at the Bukedea Comprehensive School Sports Arena. Uganda, who were also the defending champions on the men's side, gathered 545 points, ahead of Kenya's 471 points overall. On the women's side, Uganda scored 523 points against Kenya's 482, with Burundi coming in third.