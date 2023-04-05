Team Uganda prepares for Central Africa Motocross Challenge beginning Sunday

Team Uganda Motocross Cranes got a big boast following the return from South Africa of four national team riders. Riders including Fortune Ssentamu, Gift Ssebuguzi, Stav and Aaron Orland have been competing in the South African national motocross championship in a bid to improve their skills. Now the riders who straight away join their national teammates in preparation for the Central Africa motocross Challenge due on Easter Sunday in Busiika believe they will not disappoint their fans