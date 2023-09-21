Team coach Fred Mugerwa extends contract

She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa has extended his contract with the national netball team for two more years. The veteran coach had earlier hinted on not renewing his contract after the Netball World Cup in South Africa citing unpaid arrears. However, Mugerwa says he held talks with federation leaders who promised to pay him hence renewing his contract. Mugerwa will start by preparing the national team for the Africa Netball Championships due in November in Botswana.