Take part in Grand Gift Winter tournament and claim your share of the €50,000 prize pool!
Thursday January 11 2024
- Go to the tournament page and click the Take Part button.
- Play qualifying games from selected providers from the Grand Gift Winter selection - excluding games from the Poker, Baccarat, Bingo, Blackjack, Crash, Keno, Other, Roulette and Skill selections.
- Get points at the rate of 1 point for every 0.1 EUR you bet and climb the leaderboard to the very top!
The Grand Gift Winter tournament will last until January 15, 2024. Based on its results, the top 100 players with the most points will receive cash prizes:
- 1 place - €15,000
- 2 place - €10,000
- 3 place - €7,000
- 4 place - €5,000
- 5 place - €3,000
- 6-10 place - €500
- 11-20 place - €200
- 21-50 place - €100
- 51-100 place - €50
In addition, some lucky players will be able to win free spins and cash bonuses:
- Chapter 2, Mission 6: 50 random players will receive 50 FS
- Chapter 3, Mission 11: 20 random players will receive 100 FS
- Chapter 4, Mission 16: 10 random players will receive €500
- Chapter 5, Mission 21: 5 random players will receive €1,000
All gifts and bonuses will be awarded within 72 hours from the end of the tournament. Cash prizes for the first 100 places and gifts of 50 FS and 100 FS are not subject to wagering, while bonuses for €500 and €1,000 need to be wagered x10 within 10 and 15 days, respectively.
While you are reading the terms of the New Year's Grand Gift Winter promo, your competitors are already gaining points! Hurry up to rise to the top of the 1xBet rankings to compete for a fantastic jackpot!
Advertorial