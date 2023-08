Taekwondo: 30 Clubs register for national open in Nsambya

Thirty local clubs have confirmed participation in this year's National Open Taekwondo Championships slated for the 13th-15th next month at Sharing Youth Centre in Nsambya. the competition will also involve fighters from other East African countries including Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Uganda Open will help fighters gear up for the Gorilla Open in Rwanda as well as other competitions.