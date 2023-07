Tabaruka, Baine retain places at Kyadondo Rugby Club

Heathens' Brian Tabaruka and Buffaloes’ Emmanuel Baine have retained their positions as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson respectively at the Kyadondo Rugby Club elective annual General Assembly held at Lugogo on Saturday. This, as the four-in-one clubs that play their home games at the Kyadondo Rugby grounds seek to dominate the Rugby Premier League that kicks off next month.