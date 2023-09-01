Sweet Science boxing tourney to take place at Club Obligato

Three title fights are scheduled for September 30th as part of 'Sweet Science Boxing Season One,' set to be held at Club Obligato in Kampala. In the national title defense, Olympian Shadir Musa Bwogi will compete against Kenny Lukyamuzi, also known as 'De Mexico,' in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Other matches will feature John Serunjogi facing Tanzania’s Denzel Onyango in the super middleweight category, and Musa Ntege taking on Benard Addie in Cruiserweight, among others. These bouts have been organized by Nara Promotions.