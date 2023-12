Suspended Netball president Babirye bailed out

Suspended Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye has finally walked out of jail on court bail after spending one night on remand at Luzira prisons. Babirye was arrested this week on charges of failure to account for government funds that were disbursed to the netball federation to facilitate the She Cranes at the 2021 Africa netball championship and the pent series in Namibia.