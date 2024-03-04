Successful 2nd round of National Motocross Championship

Round two of the national Motocross championship progressed well at Victoria Raceway Park, with over 60 riders taking part despite an early morning downpour. The riders competed in the 50CC, 65, 85, 125, MX2, MX1, and Veterans class categories. Jude Kyle Musedde easily won the 50CC category, while Larry Ssekamwa proved dominant in the 65CC category. Jerome Mubiru emerged victorious in the 85CC category, and Ron Young took the top spot in the 125CC category. Fortune Sentamu was a crowd favorite in the MX1 category, while Geoffrey Kayira and Andrea Martinelli were winners in the Veterans and Masters class categories, respectively.