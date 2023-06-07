Star NIC Player Gloria Ayaa talks about plans for the future

National insurance corporation netball club defender Gloria Ayaa has been crowned the real stars netball Player of the Month after scooping the highest points in the race that also had former she cranes players and teammates Racheal Nanyonga and Stella Nanfuka of Uganda Prison netball clubs. This after Ayaa guided the National insurance corporation netball club to a title defense of the East Africa Netball Club Championship that was held in Nairobi last month.Now the St Noah Girls school student says her next target is to play for the National team, She Cranes.