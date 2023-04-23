STANDARDISING KARATE: Over 250 Enthusiasts meet to agree on common stylentent Item (1)

More than 250 Karate enthusiasts from different clubs across the country have today converged at Luzira SS to participate in a training seminar aimed at standardizing the sport in the country. Previously the sport has been played in four different styles by different clubs across the country. However, the Karate Federation believes it's time to have one style of play for the sport. The one-day training seminar also intended to recruit more students into the sport to ensure its development in the country.