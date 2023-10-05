Standard Chartered Cup: 40 teams vie for trip to Anfield with Liverpool Legend Steve McManaman

40 teams are expected to grace this weekend's Standard Chartered Cup at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. The competition, which is a rebrand of the Road to Anfield Campaign, will see three lucky people win a trip to visit Anfield, the home of the Liverpool Football Club. England and Liverpool legendary player Steve McManaman is expected to arrive in the country on Saturday morning to grace the competition closing Ceremony after meeting Liverpool fans in the evening. McManaman played for Liverpool from 1990 to 1999, a nine-year period in which he won the FA Cup and League Cup.