St Noa Girls’, Mukono Parents in semifinals of Secondary Schools girls' football

Girls football defending champions, St. Noa Girls’ School Zana, debutants, Mukono Parents, Rines SS, and Amus College have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games in Mbarara City. For the first time in the tournament’s history, Kawempe Muslim School will not appear in the semi-finals after losing to Amus College this afternoon in the quarterfinals.