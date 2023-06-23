St Mary’s SS Kitende lift Netball Trophy in the Wakiso district post primary games

St Mary's kitende has emerged winners of the Wakiso district post primary netball competitions after beating rivals Buddo secondary School 14 -11 in the final played at Mount olive college in Kakiri. Defending champions St Noah Girls School Zana finished third after beating Kawanda secondary School in the third place play off. The competition that climaxed this afternoon saw 50 schools battle for the national ball games II slots in seven disciplines including Netball, Handball, Volleyball, boys underage football and 3*3 basketball