St Mary's Kitende: Regional football champs return victorious

Regional football champions St Mary's Kitende received a warm welcome from school authorities upon returning today. The Ugandan representatives in the boys' category secured victory against Tanzania with a 4-2 post-match penalty shootout following a one-all stalemate, clinching the trophy. In recognition of their efforts, Kitende earned a cash prize of at least 370 million shillings and qualified for the 2024 CAF African Schools Championship.