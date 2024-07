Ssebyala upbeat ahead of clash with Misanjo

Ugandan boxer Meddie Kabona Ssebyala is set to compete against Malawian opponent Charles Misanjo on August 10th in a ten-round bout at Club Obligatto. Kabona, who delivered a masterclass performance in 2022 by defeating DR Congo’s Nelson Mangala with a third-round knockout to win the Global Boxing Federation African title, says he is ready for the challenge. The event will feature nine undercard fights.