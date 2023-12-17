SQUASH: Ivan Wasswa scoops Uganda open title

Ugandan player Ivan Wasswa scooped a plate trophy as foreigners dominated the 2023 Uganda Open International Squash that ended yesterday at Rock Class Hotel Squash Courts in Tororo. Wasswa overcame Rwanda’s David Uwimana 3-0 in the final to scoop a cash prize of $ 100 or about 370,000 shillings. Meanwhile, Kenya’s Nimji Muqtadir beat countrymate James “General” Dalidi 2-1 to win the men's main event as Nigerian Abdulazeez Rofiat lifted the women's top trophy. Winners were awarded medals, trophies, and cash.