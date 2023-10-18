Sports funding: New financial policy coming

Finances have been one of the biggest talking points in Ugandan sports ever since the budget for the sector was increased. Accusations and counter-accusations have been flying regarding releases of funds accountability. Now a while back, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang talked of a change in policy regarding funding for sports. Federations and the government will now sign memorandums of understanding as a way to harmonize operations with money coming directly from the government to sports federations.