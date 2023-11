Sport-S Ready for CAVB Zone V Opener in Kigali

Having arrived in Kigali on Monday morning, Sport-S will have had enough rest when they take to the court in today’s first fixture at the CAVB Zone V Club Championship in Kigali. Benon Mugisha’s charges have held two sessions in Kigali and will be confident going into their first match against Rwanda’s Kepler which starts at 7pm.