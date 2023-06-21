Soltilo Bright Stars, UNHCR gift Refugee Girls with football clinic for TICAD Girls Cup

Uganda Premier League side, Soltilo Bright Stars, alongside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have gifted the refugee girls in the Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement camp, Kamwengye District with a football Clinic ahead of the TICAD Girls Cup due in August this year. The TICAD CUP under the theme ‘Women in Sports: Peaceful Co-existence’ aims at promoting gender equality, empowering all girls and women, and fostering mutual understanding between refugees and host communities. Kawempe Muslim SS, Jinja SS, and Rines are among the other clubs that will be taking part in this year's tournament.